Fords welcome baby boy
Elliott James Ford was born Dec. 15, 2019, at Dupont Hospital to Brian and Danielle Ford of Waterloo.
He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. He joins a sibling, Benjamin.
Paternal grandparents are Brian and Karman Ford of Sturgis, Michigan, and Colette Ford of Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Maternal grandparents are Kim and the late James Heffelfinger of Angola and Mike and Gina Miller of Fremont.
