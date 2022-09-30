AUBURN — Earlier in the week after winning premiere showmanship honors for the dairy beef barn Grace Kreischer, a nine year 4-H member, said confidence and patience was the two main things she needed to work on before Friday night’s Showman of Showman competition.
On a night where almost every species of animal was in a finicky mood after a long fair week, Kreischer held her cool and showed each species to the best of her ability.
Competing against six of the other top showman from DeKalb County Kreischer persevered and came out on top.
After two long hours of showing Friday night Kreischer earned the title of Showman of Showman for DeKalb County. Upon her name being announced Kreischer let out a sigh of relief and tears came to her eyes. This was Kreischer’s second appearance in the Showman of Showman competition.
After being congratulated by her fellow competitors Kreischer said the competition started off a little rough with an unruly hog.
“My swine didn’t want to walk well,” she said. “I just told myself the rest of the animals will be better. I told myself to stay positive.”
That’s what she did through the remaining six species, meat goat, dairy, sheep, dairy beef, dairy goat and beef steer.
Competing in Friday night’s show was Carlie Taylor representing the goat barn, Madison Haynes representing the sheep project, Charlotte Albaugh representing the swine barn, Madison Albaugh representing the beef barn,Baylee Doster representing the dairy goat barn, Kreischer and Braelyn May representing the dairy barn.
Kreischer will represent DeKalb County in the Premiere Showmanship contest Saturday at 6 p.m. She will join Premiere Showman from eight other neighboring counties to see who is the best of the best.
She said the competition will be at a higher intensity Saturday.
"Getting this out of the way will help to calm my nerves," she said.
