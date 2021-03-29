AUBURN — The Auburn Kiwanis Club will sponsor an Auburn Area Easter Egg Drive-Thru on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the YMCA of DeKalb County parking lot at 533 North St., Auburn.
Easter treats will be distributed as long as supplies last, the club said.
The event replaces the club’s traditional Easter egg hunt in Eckhart Park.
The Easter event still includes a bicycle give-away. Children can sign up for a chance to win while attending the event.
A drawing for bicycles will be held in four age groups, 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Winners will be notified and make arrangements to pick up the bicycles.
