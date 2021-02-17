Street and highway crews put in long hours to make sure roads were passable when Mother Nature deposited between 8-10 inches of snow throughout DeKalb County Monday and Monday night.
After a long day of plowing from 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County Highway Department crews faced an easier task and a 6 a.m. start Wednesday.
“We’re really in pretty good shape,” county highway superintendent Ben Parker said about county roadways.
The county improved its travel status from a watch, with only essential travel recommended, to an advisory Wednesday morning.
The lowest level of local travel advisory, an advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas, and drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
A team of 23 plow drivers for the City of Auburn worked all day Tuesday and Wednesday to clear the streets.
“We brought all our crews in at 2 o’clock in the morning” on Tuesday, said Bill Brandon, city street superintendent. Drivers plowed all day long and finished at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, he said.
The crews returned Wednesday at 3 a.m. and spent the next 12 hours recleaning the downtown area and plowing throughout the city, clearing spots left where cars had been parked Tuesday.
They ended the day by hauling giant snow piles out of the downtown.
“We haven’t seen this amount of snow in a few years, anyway,” Brandon said. “The crew didn’t forget what they were doing. They got the job done and put in some long hours.”
In addition to Street Department employees, the plowing effort involved drivers from Auburn’s water, electric and water pollution control departments.
Garrett Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger said his crews were busy Sunday pushing back snow in advance of the storm.
Six workers spent 18 hours each — from 9 p.m. Monday until 3:30 p.m. the next day — keeping Garrett streets clear. The city operated four dump trucks and two pickups with plows and blades throughout the storm.
“I have a really good group of guys,” Mossberger said.
The first priority was keeping the city’s main thoroughfares clear.
“We had one guy dedicated to the main business route,” Mossberger explained. At the peak of the storm, with snow falling at an inch per hour, he said,
“By the time he finished, the roads had become snow-covered and drifted again.”
Beginning at midnight Wednesday, crews were back at it, clearing snow piles from the downtown area. Mossberger estimated it would take six or seven hours to finish that task.
In Butler, City Superintendent Eric Dohner said his crews began plowing around 10 p.m. Monday and finished around 2:30 p.m. the next day.
In addition to the downtown area, Butler crews plowed city parking lots, park and cemetery drives.
“My crew did a great job,” Dohner said.
