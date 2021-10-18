WATERLOO — Baron Brigade marching band leaders are pleased with the band’s performance this past weekend.
Competing in Indiana State School Music Association Open Class B regional competition at Chesterton Saturday, the Brigade qualified for the semi-state round to take place Oct. 30 at Pike High School on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
The regional competition marked the first time the band performed its entire show from “Sparks of Joy.”
“It was so amazing to put out our full show this past weekend,” said drum major Kyra Sells. “I am beyond proud of each and every member. I can’t wait to see the joy they bring to semi-state.”
“I don’t know what happened over the past week, but these are not the same rookies, and we are not the same vets,” clarinet section leader Shelby Badger said. “Something is in the air, and it has us on edge in a good way.”
Twenty bands will compete at semi-state, with performances beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 30. DeKalb performs at 3:30 p.m. and East Noble takes the field at 5:15 p.m. Leo performs at 4:30 p.m. Concord is at 4:45 p.m. and Northridge is at 5 p.m.
In the Open Class C regional at Lafayette Jefferson Saturday, Angola was one of 11 bands to receive a gold rating and advanced to the semi-state round, to take place Oct. 30 at Decatur Central High School. Garrett received a silver rating and does not move on.
Before semi-state competition, however, the Baron Brigade will set foot at Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of the ISSMA state finals, when they compete at 7:45 a.m. this Saturday in Bands of America competition.
Bands of America competition will feature several bands from Indiana high schools, including Columbia City, Fairfield, Forest Park, Greenwood, Lewis Cass, Munster, Noblesville and Pendleton Heights, many of whom will be performing at semi-state.
Saturday, bands from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee will compete, and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will perform in exhibition. DeKalb, Homestead, Penn, Floyd Central and Evansville F.J. Reitz are among Indiana bands competing.
