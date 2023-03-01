String ensemble to perform Sunday
AUBURN — A440 Strings, a string ensemble whose members are part of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, will share special music on Sunday, March 5 at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St.
The ensemble will play selections throughout the worship service, which begins at 10 a.m.
The musicians include violinists Kristin Westover and Pablo Vasquez, violist Debra Graham, and cellist Elizabeth Lee. Westover grew up in Indiana; the other three are from Illinois, New Jersey and Bolivia in South America.
A440 Strings has been in existence for 15 years. Members met through their association with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
The group loves performing for audiences throughout northeast Indiana and in venues ranging from concert halls to churches and schools.
Their repertoire includes quartet selections from composers such as Debussy, Ravel, Shostakovich and Prokofiev. The group also enjoys playing lighter classics, popular tunes and hymns.
The public is encouraged to attend. Auburn Presbyterian Church is located directly across from Eckhart Public Library. All are welcome.
