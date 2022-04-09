AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 15 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday through Thursday.
Austin Taylor of the 3700 block of East Auburn Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Lewis Park of the 500 block of South Darling Street, Angola, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Saylor of the 12000 block of South Anthony Extended, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amari Sheets of the 3800 block of Three Oaks Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alyxandria Winkle of the 500 block of Lillian Avenue, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Narinder Singh of the 1700 block of North Dewey Street, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Christopher Ross of the 400 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 180 days, for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Austin Miller, who is listed in court records as being in care of the Allen County Jail, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Alex Lovejoy of the 0700 block of C.R. 8, Corunna, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and 180 days, all suspended except four days, and 361 days of probation, for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Lisa Porter of the 200 block of West Oak Street, Butler, received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
James Lepper of the 1900 block of C.R. 75, Butler, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trenton Leverenz of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail North, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He received credit for one days served while the case was pen ding. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Glenn Rugg Jr., of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was fined $50 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tiffany Jackson of the 100 block of North Grant Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for three days served, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Andrew Williamson of the 7200 block of Douglas Drive, Lambertville, Michigan, was sentenced to 24 hours in jail for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
