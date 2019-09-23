FORT WAYNE — DeKalb High School’s Baron Brigade marching band captured the overall grand champion award at the Snider Parade of Champions contest Saturday at the University of Saint Francis.
DeKalb earned the best music caption award and placed first in Open Class B, edging second-place North Side High School of Fort Wayne, which won best visual and general effect caption awards.
East Noble placed third, and Bishop Dwenger received a participation award in Class B.
Garrett High School’s Railroader Regiment band took first in Open Class C, winning awards for best music, visual and general effect.
Woodlan placed first in Open Class D, sweeping the caption awards. Bluffton was second.
Snider and the University of Saint Francis bands performed in exhibition.
Eastside’s Marching Blazer Pride band competed in Open Class D at the Concord Invitational at Elkhart on Saturday.
Fairfield placed first in Class D, sweeping the caption awards. Bremen was second, followed by LaVilla, Triton and Eastside.
NorthWood won Open Class C, winning all three caption awards. Twin Lakes was second, followed by Knox, Jimtown and Wawasee.
South Bend Riley won the Festival Class division, and Rensselaer Central won Scholastic Class B.
Warsaw was first in Scholastic Class A, winning best music and general effect. Lowell was second, winning the best visual effect.
LaPorte was third, while South Bend Adams and Michigan City tied for fourth.
