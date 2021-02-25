AUBURN — The second We Love Auburn Month Pub Crawl will take place Saturday from 4-10 p.m.
Pub stops will be at Auburn Brewing Company, Mad Anthony’s Taproom, Auburn Moose Lodge, The Italian Grille, White Oak Wine Cafe, Mimi’s Retreat and Four Crowns.
Event T-shirts are available for $20 while they last at Carbaugh Jewelers.
For more information, contact information@auburnmainstreet.org.
