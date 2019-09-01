AUBURN — Dr. Greg Butler of Auburn finally can feel like a full member of his family, now that owns an Auburn automobile.
“So now my dad will quit bugging me about buying one,” Butler said about his father, Mike.
A dentist practicing in the town of Butler, Greg Butler said his first Auburn car becomes the seventh in his history-steeped family, with owners from three generations and Auburn cars ranging from his 1916 model to 1936.
Known as a Chummy Roadster because of its cozy interior, Butler’s car is powered by a six-cylinder engine producing 38 horsepower.
“It runs really well. Second gear’s a little loud, but once you get into third, it just cruises,” he said.
“To my knowledge, it’s only 1916 Auburn around,” he added. Between its headlights, he mounted a 1916 license plate he found in his father’s collection.
Butler’s car had languished in a museum in Mississippi for most of the years since it was sold at a Kruse Auction in Auburn in 1986.
“So it’s been back to Auburn, but not permanently. But now, hopefully, permanently,” he said. “It’s been a really fun car.”
In Auburn’s Eckhart Park, where owners displayed their cars before Saturday’s traditional Parade of Classics, Butler couldn’t resist a little one-upmanship.
Gesturing toward a row of five other Auburns owned by his family, he said his 1916 Chummy Roadster “runs better than some of these other ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.