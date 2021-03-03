AUBURN — The Auburn Main Street organization is applying for a $250,000 grant to help small businesses in downtown Auburn.
The Auburn Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the application. If the grant is awarded by the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs, city government would handle the money.
“We want to make sure that we’re retaining our businesses,” Zach Lightner, vice president of Auburn Main Street, told council members in a meeting at City Hall. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to “promote, advance and preserve a vibrant downtown.”
If Auburn receives the $250,000 grant, small businesses could apply for money to help with operating expenses such as rent, utilities and internet services, Lightner said.
Auburn Main Street would review applications from businesses and choose recipients. City government’s only role would be writing checks to the selected businesses. No city tax money would be involved.
The council also passed a resolution accepting the donation of approximately 5 acres of land on the city’s south edge, which was first disclosed on Feb. 16.
The Dickman family is donating its Auburn Mobile Home Park along Wayne Street, immediately south of the city Water Pollution Control plant. Mayor Mike Ley said ownership will transfer to the city on March 15.
The city needs the front of the property for a proposed overpass to carry traffic over the busy CSX railroad tracks, just north of the mobile home park.
Approximately 28 people live in mobile homes on the remainder of the property, Ley said last month. He said they will be given three years to move, and the city will help them relocate.
Ley said Tuesday that he recently went door-to-door in the mobile home park to explain to residents that the city is taking ownership. He said the city will hire a management company to operate the park.
Ley said he was warmly received and had great conversations with the park’s residents.
The mayor said last month that the city aims to return the mobile home park to a natural state. It could be used for expansion of the wastewater treatment plant in the future.
Councilman Jim Finchum discussed this week’s news that DeKalb County government intends to sell the site of its highway department headquarters in south Auburn. The county is buying a new site for the highway department at the east edge of Waterloo.
Finchum said the county’s Auburn property is perfectly located next to Eckhart Park, Carr Field and Cedar Creek. He echoed the sentiments of Councilman Kevin Webb, who attended a county government meeting Monday to express the city’s interest in the property.
“I think this could be win-win for the county and the city,” Finchum said.
“We feel strongly the same way,” Ley said about his administration.
County officials intend to offer the property for sale to the highest bidder. It has been appraised at $305,000.
