AUBURN — The Auburn-Waterloo Trail will be undergoing construction starting this week to correct flooding north of Morningstar Road and north of Greenhurst Glens.
“Your understanding and patience is appreciated during this time,” an officer of the trail said in an announcement of the construction.
