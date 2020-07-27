AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients include five people between the ages of 14 to 18 and three between 41 and 48. All are recovering at home, a news release said.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 203 cases, with 26 in the past seven days.
Of those 26 new patients, 14 are between the ages of 8 and 18.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 201 patients has fallen from 43 to 41 in the past couple of weeks. Only 40 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 20 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
Statewide cases lower
New cases of COVID-19 in Indiana fell a bit over the weekend as the number of tests processed fell, but positivity remains high showing that despite the lower numbers, the case rate isn’t slowing yet.
Indiana added 852 cases on Sunday and another 535 as of Monday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health. Both of those numbers have come down a bit since the end of the week, when the state strung together three straight days of 900-plus cases and set a new single-day record, breaking the old mark set in April.
But the cases came down as the number of tests dropped, typical over the weekend when fewer people are swabbed than during the week, and positivity rates were still up around the same level showing that there was little improvement.
The one-day positivity rate on Sunday was 7.72%, while Monday’s report, despite the lower raw number of tests, posted the highest positivity rate in more than a week at 8.26%.
Deaths slowed a little compared to last week, also typical over the weekend when deaths are less likely to be reported, with eight reported Sunday and three as of Monday.
Monday represented the first day of Indiana’s new mask mandate, requiring Hoosiers to wear masks while in indoor public spaces, outdoor places where distancing can’t be maintained and in transportation with other people outside of a household.
The mask mandate doesn’t have any penalties attached to it for people who don’t comply, and early signs in northeast Indiana show that many still plan not to mask up in public. A poll posted by KPC Media Group showed some increase in mask usage compared to a similar poll taken in June, but still about 40% of people said they don’t plan to wear masks.
Locally, northeast Indiana remains quiet for new COVID-19 activity even as the virus has spiked in other parts of the state.
Over the two-day period since Saturday, Noble County added eight cases, Steuben County added four, and LaGrange County added two cases.
Noble County passed 600 cases all time over the weekend, as it still leads the four-county area in total cases.
No new deaths have been reported, with Noble County holding at 28, LaGrange at 10, DeKalb at four and Steuben at three.
