AUBURN — With a plan in place, members of the DeKalb County Commissioners may be having a little sticker shock after receiving a recent engineer’s estimate of $8 million to relocate the DeKalb County Highway Department.
The board received the estimate before its May 23 meeting, where it was discussed briefly. Since then, the commissioners have been looking for funding answers as construction costs continue to rise on a daily basis.
Tony Vie, a partner with Elevatus Architecture in Fort Wayne, was on hand at Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting to answer questions as the board re-evaluates the project.
Vie said he had a recent phone conversation with a commissioner about the importance of ensuring local contractors have a fair option to bid on the construction project.
He said if the county wants to ensure local contractors have an opportunity to bid, it would be best to change the construction delivery method for the project. During the April 18 commissioners meeting, the board decided to go with a design, bid, build delivery method, a “tried and true” method. This gives control to one general contractor who hires the needed subcontractors for the project.
With the higher than anticipated estimate and the desire to ensure local contractors have the option to bid, Vie said the best construction method for the project might be the construction manager as an agent method.
“I suggest that we maybe revisit that to ensure local contractors have a fair shot at winning the work,” he said.
The commissioners can vote to change its construction method at a special meeting scheduled for July 16 at 2 p.m. During that meeting, the board will also open request for proposals for firms interested in serving as a construction manager as an agent. Vie will reach our to a group of firms chosen by the commissioners.
Commissioner Mike Watson said although he is always an advocate of doing business locally, he is afraid the change in method will just end up increasing the cost of the project.
“Given the scope of the project keeps going north, north, north, I am not sure what it is going to cost us to hire a CMA,” he said. “Is it cost effective?”
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said the cost of the project is what he is afraid of at this point.
“We are going to see some bids that are going to make our heads spin,” he said as the original estimated cost of the project was between $6-$7 million.
With that cost in mind, Sanderson now suggested starting with the renovation of the office building at the Henderson Construction property on U.S. 6 east of Waterloo, before any other construction was done.
He said the board needs to take a close look at where the bids come in for the renovation of the building and make a decision from there on the other buildings which will have to be built on the site.
“I am not afraid to say no to all these bids,” Sanderson said. “If it gets out of control, we may have to pause it.”
He said the construction of additional buildings on the property could be done one-by-one as money is available because of the cost.
A pause in the project could cause issues for the county as the City of Auburn has already purchased the Ensley Avenue site for future growth of Eckhart Park. Currently, the county is supposed to be out of the Ensley Avenue facility by the end of 2023. To continue to work out of the current location, the county would have to work out a deal with the City of Auburn.
The project includes the renovation of the current office building along with three new buildings: a warm storage for the county’s trucks, a maintenance shop and new salt barn.
Commissioners are hoping to work with Nucor Building Systems in Waterloo which will construct a pre-fabricated building to be used as a maintenance facility.
Commissioners have proposed using $4.1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the project on top of money they currently have set aside. The DeKalb County Council has to approve the plan before ARPA dollars can be spent on the project.
Information will be shared with the DeKalb County Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
