Two facing charges for Auburn burglary
AUBURN — Two 19-year-olds are charged with burglary, a Level 5 felony after an incident on Halloween day, according to DeKalb County court records.
Chance Mooney and Emma Grimm were arrested on the same day as the burglary by the Auburn Police Department.
Mooney, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, is facing charges in DeKalb Superior Court II. Grimm, of the 1000 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I.
According an a police affidavit, Auburn Police received a call to the 1000 block of Donald Street on the city’s northwest side. Their investigation found a witness who saw a woman running from a home. She was picked up by someone driving a silver Nissan Cube vehicle.
The resident of the home told police $300 in bills was missing.
Police discovered a broken window and found a flat-screen television lying outside the home.
Police reportedly traced the vehicle to Grimm and brought Grimm and Mooney to the police station for questioning.
According to the affidavit, Mooney told police he broke a window with a crowbar, and both he and Grimm entered the home.
He said he was looking for marijuana, but did not find any. He said he took the TV, change and a Roku TV streaming stick.
Grimm told police that as they were leaving, someone arrived in a vehicle, and Mooney left the TV behind. She told police she took two rings from the home.
In the affidavit, neither Grimm nor Mooney admitted stealing the $300 in cash that was reported missing by the home’s resident.
Hit-and-run reported
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision reported Saturday.
A police report said a woman came to the police station to report that her vehicle was struck in the rear bumper sometime between 2:30 and 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East 7th Street. That block is the location of the Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus.
Officers arrest 27
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 27 people from Oct. 28 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Adam Miser, 36, of the 6600 block of C.R. 36, Butler, was arrested Oct. 28 at 6:12 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class misdemeanor.
Renee Gerber, 38, of the 3100 block of East C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was arrested Oct. 28 at 1:07 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and theft, all Level 6 felonies.
Kraig Campbell, 53, of the 4900 block of Firwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 28 at 1:10 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gregory Funk, 62, of the 6400 block of Winnebago Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 28 at 1:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Kari Griffey, 37, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 28 at 4:14 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kallie Inlow, 20, of the 100 block of East 13th Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 28 at 7:50 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Terri Palmerton, 36, of the 400 block of South Shoop Street, Angola, was arrested Oct. 29 at 3:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Eli Davis, 23, of the 600 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 29 at 5:48 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief, Class A misdemeanors.
Ronald Brown, 42, of the 100 block of East First Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 30 at 12:12 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Allen, 32, of the 600 block of Henry Street, Huntington, was arrested Oct. 30 at 12:50 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Michael Grunden, 24, of the East Main Street, Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 30 at 12:50 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Austin Treesh, 26, of the 7100 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville, was arrested Oct. 30 at 8:47 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Holly Johnson, 37, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Oct. 31 at 11:58 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with forgery, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jessica Hornett, 41, of the 300 block of Spencer Street, St. Joe, was arrested Oct. 31 at 12:53 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from small claims court.
Sandra Brown, 59, of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 31 at 4:02 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of invasion of privacy-violates protective order and possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanors.
Chance Mooney, 19, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 31 at 6:21 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Emma Grimm, 19, of the 1000 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 31 at 6:21 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Justin Wilson, 31, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Waterloo, was arrested Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
William Ridenour, 47, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 1 at 5:59 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant from the Indiana Department of Correction charging him with a parole violation.
Doyle Pritchard, 55, of the 4800 block of C.R. 42, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 1 at 11:38 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Nathan Gamble, 20, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Corunna, was arrested Nov. 2 at 7:25 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Roger Myers, 61, of the 500 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested Nov. 2 at 9:39 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Donald Richards, 50, of the 2700 block of East U.S. Highway 6, Kendallville, was arrested Nov. 3 at 1:02 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Jordan, 26, of the 2000 block of Lavern Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 3 at 2:44 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Stover, 27, of the 10900 block of Gatewood Lane, Fishers, was arrested Nov. 3 at 4:48 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Branden Hiler, 26, of the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 3 at 3:52 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Samuel Goble, 41, of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 3 at 1:55 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
