One driver suffers bruises in crash
SPENCERVILLE — One driver suffered a bruise to her hand in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 64 between St. Joe and Spencerville, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Hannah Koch, 31, of Leo, complained of a hand bruise but refused medical treatment. She told police she was traveling west on C.R. 64 in her 2009 Toyota Pruis and stopped at the stop sign. Koch said she entered the intersection and did not see a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was traveling north on S.R. 1.
April Erler Brown, 46, of St. Joe, the driver of the Trailblazer, was not injured. Her vehicle struck the Koch vehicle.
Koch’s Pruis was determined to be totaled. Damage to Brown’s Trailblazer was estimated at $5,000.
County police was assisted by Southeast Fire (Spencerville and Concord Township).
