AUBURN — A second person has been arrested and is facing multiple charges of child abuse in a case involving alleged neglect, exploitation and conspiracy to molest infant twins.
Amanda Allard, 29, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony.
She was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail for $50,000 cash-only bond.
Co-defendant Billy R. Burrow Jr., 31, of the same address as Allard, was arrested in December on identical charges. Burrow also is accused of being a repeat sexual offender.
In an affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Detective Brady Thomas said he became involved in an investigation regarding child abuse on Oct. 13.
Thomas said he was advised by the Department of Child Services that a five-month-old girl was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
Thomas said he spoke with Allard who said that on the previous day she was on her way home from work when she received a phone call from Burrow, asking her when she would be home because the baby was acting “funny.”
When Allard arrived at home, she located the baby on the couch. She said she was unable to get a response from the baby and described the baby as being “like a wet noodle,” the affidavit said. Allard said the baby had slow breathing and was making grunting sounds, Thomas said in the affidavit.
The mother said she and Burrow drove to a physician in Harlan, but no one was there. They then drove to the fire station in Harlan, but no one was there. Next they drove to Dupont Hospital and the child eventually was flown to Riley, the affidavit said.
Allard told Thomas that Burrow told her he got the child up in the morning and went to get her bottle and when he returned there was something wrong with her, the affidavit said.
Burrow told Thomas that when he returned with the baby’s bottle, she was turning blue. He told police repeatedly that the babies have never been shaken. He said they had never been hit, dropped, fallen or thrown, the affidavit said.
A child abuse pediatrician at Riley provided a report stating the baby had a brain injury, retinal hemorrhages and healing rib fractures. The doctor said the baby’s injuries are characteristic of abusive head trauma and would have been caused by “violent acceleration-deceleration injury.”
She said the baby’s prognosis for meaningful recovery is poor and that the baby most likely will not reach developmental milestones, has a significant likelihood of being disabled and her head will not grow as she ages because her brain will not develop, according to the affidavit.
The doctor described the baby’s injuries as “catastrophic.”
Thomas said he also received a doctor’s report in reference to the twin boy. The doctor said multiple healing rib fractures were observed that correlate with a history of trauma, the affidavit said.
A doctor stated the rib injuries sustained by both babies are consistent with them being squeezed, the affidavit said.
During the course of his investigation, Thomas said, he located text messages between Burrow and Allard. Thomas said it seems from reading the messages that they were intending on grooming the children to engage in sexual acts with them and also each other.
In the neglect of a dependent charges, Thomas said Burrow and Allard each knew that the other intended to sexually offend both of the babies and that each knew the other was not safe, but placed the children with the other knowing that the situation endangered the children’s lives or health.
In the conspiracy to commit child molesting charges, Thomas said text messages between Burrow and the Allard detailed their extensive plans to molest both babies.
“They completed at least the overt acts of researching the sex acts and researching molesting children on the internet by collecting pornography and child pornography,” the affidavit said.
On the child exploitation allegation, Thomas said an analysis of Burrow’s phone revealed multiple photos depicting what appears to be child pornography. The photos were sent from Burrow’s phone to Allard’s phone Thomas said. An analysis of Allard’s phone revealed multiple photos depicting what appears to be child pornography. The photos were sent by text message from Allard’s phone to Burrow’s the affidavit said.
