AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership and Young Professionals of DeKalb County will host “Meet the Candidate” events in both Auburn and Garrett the second week of September.
During each event, the mayoral candidates for each community will spend a few minutes sharing about themselves and their platforms. Following the speaking portion, candidates will be available to meet with attendees for further conversation and questions.
The Auburn “Meet the Candidates” is planned Monday, Sept. 9 at McKenney-Harrison Elementary from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Democratic candidate Sarah Payne and Republican candidate Mike Ley will be in attendance.
The Garrett “Meet the Candidates” event will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center (JAM Center) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Democratic incumbent Todd Fiandt and Republican candidate Larry Getts will be in attendance.
The chamber coordinated with both political parties to bring the candidates to the table.
“We strive to be a convener in each of the communities we serve,” said interim Executive Director Shannon Carpenter of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. “We appreciate the cooperation of both parties for the benefit of the community. Community leadership is a vital piece of how DeKalb County moves forward. While the chamber does not endorse candidates or legislation, we do hope that every voter is able to make an informed decision that they feel is best for their community.”
Both events are open to the public. More information can be found on the chamber’s website at dekalbchamberpartnership.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.