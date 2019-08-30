New Holiday Inn Express dedicated

AUBURN — Auburn’s newest hotel, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, was designed with technology and comfort in mind.
Amerilodge Group officials, Auburn Mayor Norm Yoder, state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd District, Columbia City, were among those who gathered Thursday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the lobby of the new, 90-room hotel at 300 Lenora Lane on Auburn’s west edge.
“It’s a new concept model,” explained Asad Malik, president and CEO of Michigan-based Amerilodge Group. “It’s more oriented to the guests with up-to-date, newer-style mattresses, softer linens and a darkened drapery system.
“Everywhere you go, technology is a factor,” he added. Gesturing to one of the tables in the main lobby, “You can just put your phone down and it will start charging. You’ll see a lot of that from a technology standpoint.”
According to its website, guests can use free, high-speed wi-fi, and the hotel features a 24-hour business center with capacity of 70 people. It also includes a heated, indoor saltwater pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Between 250 and 300 new hotels are being built around the country with the concept, Malik said. The first Amerilodge-owned hotel built with the concept was completed just over two years ago in Monroe, Michigan. Close to 1,000 Holiday Inn Express hotels will be renovated to the concept by the end of 2019.
“We’re excited to be part of Auburn,” Malik said. “I want to thank Mayor Yoder for his support and his team.”
“Seeing new hotels going up is a sign of progress,” Banks said. “This is a very special corner of the state, and I feel very honored when I walk onto the floor of the House of Representatives and represent you in our nation’s capital.
“When I come home, I’m reminded why I do it,” he said. “I feel very humbled and very honored to represent you.
“If you travel all over northeast Indiana, you don’t have to go too far to find signs of progress,” Banks said.
The new Holiday Inn Express opened June 17 and employs about 30 people, Malik said. Lenora Lane is west of Interstate 69 and south of S.R. 8.
“It’s an exciting time for DeKalb County right now,” said Shannon Carpenter of the DeKalb County Chamber Partnership. “We’re seeing so much growth, so much development, and we’re proud that Holiday Inn is part of that.”
“It’s always nice to add a quality hotel to your inventory,” Yoder said after cutting the ceremonial ribbon. “Holiday Inn’s probably one of the most recognizable names in motor lodging. It’s nice to have the presence of a Holiday Inn again.
“It’s a beautiful building with beautiful rooms,” he added. “It’s a great addition to our community.”
