AUBURN — Members of the Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met Oct. 11 at Buttermore Pond for an autumn supper.
Catered by The Deli at Sixth & Main, the meal featured soup, salad, wraps and carrot cake. Hostesses were Margaret Buttermore, Mary Griffin, Susan Buttermore and Phyllis Buttermore.
After the opening, President Kathy Mettert entertained members with a guessing game, which was won by Louann Nugen. She then introduced the program speaker, Julie Faulkner of Garrett.
Faulkner, a preschool teacher and marketing expert, discussed the program “Hometown Heroes,” which Huntertown and other DeKalb County communities recently have endorsed. The project features banners of Hometown Heroes, specifically military and veterans, which are displayed throughout the town.
She discussed how these large banners with photographs of community heroes are advertised and applications received. The banners are two-sided design vinyl with fade-resistant print. They are displayed throughout the community for a period of a year or so, but are owned by the families who purchase them. Banners serve to make citizens aware of patriotic service, honor loved ones and inspire young people.
“We have a great need in our nation for patriotism, especially now, and young people need to learn about the people in their communities who have answered the call of service,” Faulkner said.
During the business meeting, Stella Otterstedt read the minutes, and in the absence of Leslie Hamman, gave the treasurer’s report. She also shared correspondence. Alyce Schnelker informed members about Bridge-a-rama. Members signed cards for Retha Butler’s family and for Karen Noll.
Mettert informed members about Province officer’s inspection visit. She then led the chapter through a reading of the recommended bylaws from state and asked for input relative to various changes. She also shared information about the J&K BricBrac boutique coming soon.
The meeting ending with a raffle drawing, which was won by Phyllis Buttermore. The Dec. 13 meeting will be an evening dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.