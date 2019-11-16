AUBURN — The annual Christmas Stroll sponsored by Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The stroll will visit four decorated homes in and around Auburn:
• Adam and Carrie Day, 357 W. 7th St, decorated by the homeowners;
• Brian and Erin DeTray, 3531 Franklin Drive, decorated by Woodland Designs/Rene Hassett;
• Lois Light/Forget Me Not, 310 S. Main St., decorated by Forget Me Not/Judy Watson; and
• Dave and Deb Muzzillo, 5800 C.R. 427, decorated by Posey Barn Flowers/Jane Sprague.
In a new service this year, two buses will make a continuous loop to all the stops on the stroll from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The stroll also will visit 10 business or other public buildings:
• Auburn Atrium, 106 W. 6th St.;
• Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St.;
• Birch & Bell Boutique, 115 N. Main St., Suite 102;
• Clarity Pools, 253 N. Grandstaff Drive;
• Classic City Cookies, 110 N. Main St.;
• Heavenly Creations, 210 N. Jackson St.;
• Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd.;
• Lyn-Maree’s, 209 N. Main St.;
• Mad Anthony Tap Room, 114 N. Main St.;
• The Olive Twist, 203 N. Main St.; and
• Ratio Dance, 411 N. Indiana Ave.;
Ticket prices are $10 for advance sale; $12 on the day of the stroll, or $5 for one house at the homeowners’ door. Children younger than age 9 will be admitted free.
Advance tickets are on sale at Carbaugh Jewelers, Family Chiropractic, Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings and the businesses listed above as stops on the tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.