KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff and Parkview Health have confirmed a single positive test result for the COVID-19 coronavirus was returned from a patient now at Parkview Noble Hospital.
It is currently the only known case in Noble County and one of only a few in Indiana.
The adult patient is currently in isolation in Parkview Noble Hospital’s intensive care unit, according to Parkview.
“There is a presumptive positive COVID-19 coronavirus test done for a patient who has symptoms consistent with that illness here at Parkview Noble,” Gaff said Monday morning. “The test was done at the state board of health, with results available last evening.
“We’re taking every precaution we can to help slow down and in some cases prevent the spread of the virus, which we can expect to become widespread, not because of this case, but because of the nature of the virus itself,” Gaff said.
A presumptive positive case means the patient has tested positive at the state laboratories. Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation, according to Parkview.
Gaff said he could not reveal personal information about the patient, but that the case may be travel-related. The patient recently had been in Florida before returning to Noble County and becoming ill, he said.
“This person was traveling in Florida prior to the onset of this illness. So although it’s impossible to be 100% certain, we feel it is likely he contracted the virus during his travel,” Gaff said.
The patient sought treatment for an illness at Parkview’s FirstCare walk-in clinic at 512 Professional Way, Kendallville, on March 1, and then went to see doctors a second time on March 5 at the walk-in clinic in Fort Wayne at 3909 New Vision Drive, near the Parkview Regional Health hospital campus.
During an afternoon press conference, Parkview physician Dr. Joshua Cline said the patient was diagnosed with influenza at his first walk-in visit — in Kendallville — and was treated for that condition.
“The provider reasonably thought that was the reason for the fever and the symptoms and then, when he continued to feel worse, he re-presented and appropriate testing and care was given to better figure out the situation,” leading to the COVID-19 diagnosis, Cline said.
Both clinics are currently closed and undergoing deep cleaning, while staff members were advised to remain at home and will be tested today for possible exposure.
Dr. Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer for Parkview Health, said Parkview Noble staff were very diligent in handling the patient in an effort to prevent exposure.
“At Parkview Noble Hospital the emergency department team did an outstanding job when the patient presented with symptoms,” Boord said. “They promptly placed a mask on the patient to cover their cough. They quickly assessed the patient and put them into an appropriate individual room and used appropriate personal protective equipment to minimize the risk of spread. There was also comprehensive cleaning done immediately after the patient encounter to ensure there wasn’t any risk of residual contamination of hard surfaces.”
Cline also indicated that about 120 employees at the two walk-in clinics were asked to stay home and are being screened. He expected most of those would be returning to work and that the clinics would reopen today.
“We did ask all of our providers and staff to stay home today (Monday) and we’re working through a medical screening process with a screening questionnaire performed by nurses and anticipate that all but a very few of our providers and clinical staff should be back to work tomorrow,” he said.
Preventing transmission
As this is the only case currently known in the county, Gaff said people should be thoughtful, but there’s no need to disrupt day-to-day life. He advised to treat this threat the same as other communicable diseases such as influenza.
“Personally, I would avoid large groups of people and simply because statistically there may be somebody who is ill in that group,” Gaff said. “We recommend people who are feeling ill should stay home, and that’s the best advice we can give to people. If you’re feeling fine, you can go about your business, but monitor your health.”
Even among people who are infected, most don’t display any noticeable symptoms. In those who do, symptoms can appear flu-like, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Of people who do experience symptoms, the virus is fatal in only a small number of cases, but it’s something to be aware of and prepared for, because the virus appears to have a high transmission rate, he said.
The elderly and infirm are more susceptible to have serious symptoms, as is the case with most diseases. Unlike many diseases, however, children and the young appear to have unusual resistance to the virus, although it’s not clear why.
“The children and young even adults up to the age of about 18 or 19 seldom get seriously ill with this virus. That’s not to say never, but seldom get seriously ill with it. We don’t know why that is,” Gaff said.
Even though symptoms and serious complications are smaller percentages, everyone can benefit from practicing good hygiene and take precautions that can help prevent the spread of the virus, he advised.
Those include washing hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; coughing and sneezing into tissues and throwing those away immediately; disinfecting common areas that people touch; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth as much as possible; and, importantly, staying home from work or school if you are feeling sick.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” Gaff said. “If you’re dangerously ill, have difficulty breathing, you call 911 so the appropriate protective equipment can be used.”
To prevent exposure to others, individuals who are experiencing respiratory symptoms are encouraged to call their healthcare provider before arriving at a healthcare facility. Parkview Health patients can call the Parkview Access Center at 877-PPG-TODAY to speak with a nurse and be directed to appropriate care.
Schools remaining open
A email sent to parents Monday from East Noble School Corp. indicates the first case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Noble County, but Superintendent Ann Linson is advising parents that schools will remain open for the time being.
“Many of you may have heard this information. A 54-year-old gentleman was diagnosed with coronavirus while at Parkview Noble Hospital. This man does not have any school-age children and does not live in Kendallville or our district. The Department of Health has advised there is no immediate need to close our schools. They did want us to remind everyone to diligently follow the below practices to prevent the spread of viruses,” Linson wrote in the email, referencing guidelines for preventing infection.
Few cases in Indiana
The positive coronavirus test in Kendallville is one of only a handful in Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health previously confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. The first is a person in Indianapolis who had recently traveled to a conference in Boston. The second is an adult in Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis, who had been at the same conference.
News reports from around Indianapolis indicate an Avon elementary school student also had been diagnosed, triggering a two-week closure of local schools, although that case had not been documented by the Indiana State Department of Health as of Monday morning.
Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County health commissioner, said the region has been preparing for a COVID-19 case and assured residents that all necessary steps are being taken to reduce the spread of the illness.
“The Department of Health is working closely with Parkview Health and leaders throughout the community to ensure the health and safety of all our citizens,” McMahan said. “We commend Parkview for the speed with which they addressed the situation and implemented appropriate measures. We want to remind the community to be prepared as the situation evolves every day.”
Currently, testing for COVID-19 can only be done at the Indiana State Department of Health lab in Indianapolis, so providers will have to work with the state until testing measures become more widely available, Boord said.
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, issued a statement Monday morning that he was aware of the northeast Indiana case and will be monitoring the situation from Washington.
“Our office has become aware that an individual at Parkview Noble Hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Banks said. “We’ve also learned that the East Noble School Corporation learned of the development and notified families and staff this morning that the infected individual does not have school-age children.
“As such, my office reached out to Parkview Health, the Noble County Health Department and East Noble School Corporation. We’ve requested regular updates on the new coronavirus case and offered any assistance our office can provide.”
