AUBURN — Janet Canino has learned she will not be reappointed to the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, she said.
Canino received a letter from Mayor Mike Ley, thanking her for her service and notifying her that her term will end Thursday.
“A new appointee will fill this position beginning Jan. 1, 2021,” the letter said. Ley has not yet identified the new appointee.
Canino has served as one of four parks board members since she joined the board in August 2017 as a replacement for a member who resigned.
Last spring, Canino vocally disagreed with a decision by the board to replace a wooden replica pirate ship playset in Riley Park on North Van Buren Street. A new playset with a pirate theme replaced the replica ship in October. Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars said the replica ship did not meet safety standards for play equipment.
The replica ship has been donated to the Town of St. Joe, which reportedly plans to install it in Wild Cherry Park after it passed an inspection by an engineer.
More recently, Canino was the lone dissenter when the park board agreed to hear a presentation by neighbors who want to buy a portion of Lash Park that lies behind their homes on Portage Pass. That discussion is expected to occur at a board meeting early next year.
