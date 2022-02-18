WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district has joined the fight to combat E-cigarettes to which students are exposed.
On Tuesday night, the DeKalb Central school board approved a resolution authorizing litigation against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
Superintendent Steve Teders said over the past several years, DeKalb Central schools — specifically DeKalb High School — has seen a rapid increase in students who vape in school or on school grounds. Teders said the district also is seeing issues with vaping at DeKalb Middle School.
“Whether in school or on school grounds, we’re seeing a problem. I think if you were to ask our high school administration, they will tell you that a lot of their time is spent addressing vaping issues,” Teders said.
“In the ongoing effort to curb the use of vape pens and E-cigarettes, the administration has certainly been very aggressive at addressing each instance.”
Teders said recently the district added a vape education program.
“Over the course of time, there’s been a nationwide effort to hold those accountable for the marketing and targeting of youth, of school-age children. School districts from around our area, throughout Indiana and from across the country are joining the fight to combat E-cigarettes that certainly our students have been exposed to and marketed to,” Teders said.
Joining the litigation against the manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products comes at no cost, win or lose, Teders said.
Teders said if the litigation is successful, there may be a monetary settlement that the district could expect, which would be put toward the issue of combating vaping among students.
The board discussed what currently is being done to address the vaping issue.
Teders said COVID slowed things down and it has been some time since K-9 units were brought in for sweeps of the school and parking lots.
“We’ve talked about how we’re going to make that more of a — now that we’re getting back to a sense of normalcy and what we’re doing day-to-day — making that more of a routine, certainly not announcing it, but I think the vast majority of students appreciate knowing when the canines come through and sweep, it makes them feel safer, it makes staff feel safer,” Teders added.
DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner said the district also is looking at other educational programs and speakers for students, parents and the community.
