WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a new two-year contract with teachers. The agreement runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023.
For 2021-2022, the contract includes a $3,750 salary increase for all teachers who were employed for a minimum of 120 days in the prior school year and who received an evaluation rating of effective or highly effective. That amounts to an increase of 5% to 9.3%. The new top of the salary scale will be $78,250.
For 2022-2023, teachers will receive a salary increase of $3,000, which amounts to 3.8% to 7.5%. The new starting salary will be $41,500 and the new top of the scale will be $81,250.
Superintendent Steve Teders said the DeKalb Educators Association, which represents teachers in bargaining, approved the tentative agreement unanimously.
Teders noted the “collaborative relationship” between the administration and the DeKalb Educators Association through the negotiations process.
“I feel very good about the process. I feel very good about the relationship we have with our teachers. I feel like this is a very good agreement and a collaborative effort that I’m very proud of as superintendent and I’d like to think that most everyone who was involved in the process and that will benefit from this process will be proud of in the future,” Teders said.
“It’s a great relationship,” DeKalb Educators Association representative Jason Hunter agreed.
“It was just a good working relationship.”
Board member Jeff Johnson commended the district’s teachers for their work.
“I have nothing but the utmost respect for all of you,” he said.
“We’re here for you.”
Board member Greg Lantz noted that for the past few years, the district’s senior teachers had received a stipend rather than a base salary increase.
“It was nice to see that base pay raise,” he said of the provision in the new contract.
“We wouldn’t be who we are without our staff,” said board President Heather Krebs.
“I feel like we can never give you enough. And this time, really because the legislature stepped up and gave us some additional funding this year, we were able to come up with a compensation package that I feel truly gives you the appreciation that you deserve for all the hard work you do, especially over the last two years, so thank you so much. I’m extremely pleased with this agreement and looking forward to the great next two years.”
In other business Tuesday night:
• The board approved changes to the district’s vision and mission. The updated vision is “Preparing students today for the world of tomorrow.”
The mission is “to develop students as critical thinkers, communicators, and collaborators who can adapt and persevere with empathy and integrity in an ever changing world.”
Teders noted the vision and mission are directly aligned with the competencies from the “Portrait of a Baron Graduate.” The “Portrait” is a collective vision that articulates the community’s aspirations for all of its students.
With the input more than 70 community and school members, the district has identified the competencies of adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, empathy, integrity and perseverance as those aspired to for its students.
• The board conducted a public hearing on the 2022 budget. The proposed budget estimate totals $41.12 million, and is comprised of $25 million in the education fund; $10 million in the operations fund; $5 million in the debt service fund; and $1 million in the rainy day fund. Of the estimated $41.12 million, an estimated maximum of $13.35 million will be raised through property taxes, the proposed budget shows. The budget will be adopted at the Oct. 19 meeting.
• The board approved a collaborative agreement with the Northeastern Center. Under the terms of the agreement, the Northeastern Center will provide two free counseling sessions for students and staff. The Northeastern Center also is willing to provide free teacher and staff trainings and informational programs for students and parents during the school year.
• The board appointed Simon Dunn to replace Linda Dunn on the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of James R. Watson Elementary School teacher Pam Warner. The board also accepted the resignations of food service employee Tracy Johnson; bus driver Terry Parrish; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Allison Kapaldo; McKenney-Harrison Elementary paraprofessional Michele Fisher; DeKalb Middle School paraprofessional Amy Maloney; bus driver Rachael Martin; food service employee Sarah Baughman, and middle school study table staff member Cheral Critser.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school athletic director Joseph Betley; middle school assistant athletic director Rai Garrett; district high ability coordinator Rebecca Pfeffer; middle school full-time custodian Natalea Comment; Country Meadow paraprofessional Danielle Rickman; middle school head cheer coach Deborah Rohm; middle school assistant football coach David Brand; middle school science fair representative Shelly Kennedy; Country Meadow paraprofessional Cynthia Krueckeberg; Country Meadow custodian Bo Potter; McKenney-Harrison custodian Paige Hentzell; J.R. Watson intervention paraprofessional Julie Beckman; J.R. Watson resource and intervention paraprofessional Jarrett McNamara; J.R. Watson intervention paraprofessional Camille Furrow; middle school climate and culture staff member Ashley Freels; high school food service employees Krysta Sudduth and Krystel Reed; McKenney-Harrison food service employee Brandi Gabbert; Waterloo food service employee Amber Fites; bus drivers Shelby Smith, Terrance Hilton, John Ray and Amanda Kelley; bus assistant Diana Higgins; high school first assistant softball coach Donnetta Betley; high school second assistant girls basketball coach Tim Tropp; high school third assistant girls basketball coach Makena Hurse; high school head softball coach Joseph Betley; high school assistant boys basketball coach Colton Ruby; and high school assistant cross country coach Caren Hernandez.
