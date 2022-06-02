SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Covered Bridge Festival and Car Show will take place Saturday
A car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
The show sponsored by Go Big or Go Home! Small Town Event Promotions will feature cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors and monster trucks. Registration is $10 a vehicle or $5 with a school supply donation.
Dash plaques will be handed out to the first 100 entries and trophies will be given away for best car, best truck, best of show, people’s choice, best custom, law enforcement pick and fireman’s pick.
Food vendors will be on site including Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ and DJ Daisy will be spinning music.
The bridge festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68. There will be food, merchandise and craft vendors, games, a beard and mullet contest, a little Miss and Mr. Covered Bridge talent contest and a Miss and Mr. Covered Bridge talent contest and a corn hole tournament. Live Wire will perform on stage at 4 p.m.
