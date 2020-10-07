AUBURN — Voters turned out in droves Tuesday to cast their ballots early in the Nov. 3 general election.
Early voting in the general election began Tuesday at the clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
“We have had a large number of voters today,” DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright said Tuesday afternoon. “They started lining up at 7:30 a.m. this morning.”
By about 3:20 p.m., 330 voters had cast their ballots early in person, Albright said.
She said Tuesday was “the largest first day (of early in-person voting) any of my staff has ever seen.
“This morning when everyone showed up, the wait was 30-40 minutes, but by 11 a.m. the wait was down to approximately 10 minutes or less,” she added.
Early voting will continue until noon on Monday, Nov. 2. Hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting also will take place at the clerk’s office on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional early voting opportunities take place Oct. 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hope Christian Center on C.R. 427 in Waterloo and Dayspring Community Church on North Indiana Avenue in Auburn, as well as Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at New Hope.
Evening early voting will be offered Oct. 27 from 2-7 p.m. at Coburn Corners Church of Christ near St. Joe and Oct. 29 from 2-7 p.m. at Dayspring.
Albright’s office also is seeing a substantial number of requests for absentee ballots by mail. As of Monday, her office had mailed 2,284 ballots and had received 1,195 back, she said. Mail ballots must be received by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted, Albright said.
In the June primary election, of the total 6,792 ballots cast, 3,024 were absentee ballots by mail and 634 were walk-in early votes, election records show.
