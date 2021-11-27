AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works Wednesday approved the first step of a project to reconstruct Union Street from 7th Street to 1st Street.
The board entered into an agreement to contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation for Community Crossings funds that will help pay for the project.
After the meeting, city engineering technician Troy Ackerman said the project cost will be $763,000, with the city’s portion being $381,600 and the remainder financed by Community Crossings funds.
The project calls for the complete reconstruction of the street, including pavement and sidewalks, Ackerman said.
Wednesday’s action by the board is the first step in the process, Ackerman said. The Community Crossings funds were awarded Nov. 3 and the board action approves a contract with INDOT to receive the money.
The next step will be putting the project out for public bids. Ackerman said the reconstruction will not take place until 2023, and is expected to take three months to complete.
Also Wednesday:
• The board approved a notice to proceed and performance bond with API of LaOtto for the C.R. 56/C.R. 11-A sanitary sewer extension project.
The project will run a sanitary sewer to the new DeKalb Humane Society, which is set to open next spring. Sewer lines will also be run under C.R. 11-A for future development in the area. At its Nov. 11 meeting, the board accepted the low bid of $699,955 from API for the project.
• The board accepted a substantial completion affidavit for the Peckhart Ditch bridge and Lenora Lane extension project with R.L. McCoy.
“That project has been completed and the street is passable and open now,” Ackerman said.
• The board approved as-built plans and accepted a three-year maintenance bond for the Stonebridge Estates offsite water extension of 5,100 linear feet of new water main along C.R. 427. The board also accepted as-built plans and a and three-year maintenance bond for Bridgewater North Section II, which includes 54 lots at C.R. 35 and Morningstar Road.
• The board accepted a three-year maintenance bond from Crosby Excavating for the southwest water main improvement project. The project replaced water lines from Rieke Corporation to the 15th Street water tower, tying in Fulton and Union streets.
• The board approved a request from Police Chief Doug Harp to submit a grant application to Drug Free DeKalb County for $5,000.
