WATERLOO — Visitors at DeKalb Central schools now will have the option of whether or not to wear mask.
The DeKalb Central school board approved the update to the district’s COVID-19 “Perseverance Plan” Tuesday night.
Under the plan adopted prior to the start of the school year, masks were optional for students, but required for visitors, unless proof of vaccination or antibodies was presented.
Superintendent Steve Teders said aligning the mask-optional policy with the district’s visitor expectations will allow for more consistent application of the district’s Perseverance Plan.
Teders said the district will continue to ask all who work and visit the schools to monitor their conditions prior to arriving at the school building and, if symptomatic, to stay home until symptom-free.
“We just finished our first nine weeks of the school year… I would classify the beginning of our school year to this point as hugely successful. Our buildings are doing an outstanding job. Our teachers, our administrators, our staff, our students, especially as well, doing a great job with a lot of parent support as well,” Teders said.
Also Tuesday night:
• The board accepted a $500 McDonald’s MACGrant, awarded to high school teacher Leah Hefty. She will use the money to purchase equipment for students to explore the economic impact of the poultry industry through egg fertilization to egg production.
The board also accepted a $1,000 grant from Drug Free DeKalb County to pay for vapeeducate.com — an online resource to educate students and families on the dangers associated with vaping. It will be used primarily for middle and high school students who are in possession of a vaping device, or equivalent, on school grounds.
Board member Greg Lantz suggested that the educational tool also could be used in health classes.
High school associate principal and director of safety Austin Harrison said the Indiana Department of Education has a program that can be implemented in heath classes that also can be looked into.
• The board approved a $3,500 salary increase for the positions of district digital communications director and middle school director of student services.
• The board renewed an agreement with the Bowen Center for mental health services with the district. The agreement provides for the continued operation and management of a Student Assistance Program for all students in kindergarten through grade 12.
• The board approved a resolution ratifying the terms of a bond sale to finance a facilities upgrade. The board had approved a six-year repayment.
“There was something in the lease that was approved prior that would prevent that six-year repayment from happening,” the district’s Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said.
Jim Elizondo of underwriter Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, has come back with a seven-year repayment, but has altered the issuance expenses so that no more cash is coming out of the school district’s pocket, Snider added.
Lantz said he wanted to reiterate that he was “a little disappointed” that the district is putting $500,000 into a weight room for the first phase of the facilities upgrade, saying he did not think that was a first-phase project.
Board President Heather Krebs said she would “respectfully disagree.”
“I think that education, as far as health and wellness, and those expenses, they affect over 50% of our students either through curricular means and/or athletics. I think it’s money well spent,” Krebs said.
Board member Valerie Armstrong agreed with Krebs, noting the importance of safety with equipment and a supervised place for students to participate in such activities.
Lantz re-stated that he did not think the item was a phase-one project.
• The board recognized DeKalb’s Unified flag football team, which won the state championship Saturday, presenting certificates to each of the team members.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of J.R. Watson Principal Pam Shoemaker, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The board also accepted the resignations of district nurse Tamara Campbell; food service substitute Jacob DeWitt; and high school paraprofessional Kendall Hovis.
The board approved the appointments of: Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Tamara Campbell; Choice Academy paraprofessional Shayla Vance; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Toni Webb; County Meadow paraprofessional Cassie Hamilton; DeKalb High School third assistant boys basketball coach Tyler Cleverly; high school Unified Club winter sponsor Pauline Gowins; and J.R. Watson long-term substitute Camille Furrow.
