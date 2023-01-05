In my last column, I threw out a co-parenting challenge for you. Changing your mindset and the four formula parts are really all the tools you will need to begin your challenge.
I guess you will need to be motivated for change as well, but it is normal to get discouraged. It is challenging trying to implement change to a co-parenting relationship, especially if you are dealing with a difficult ex, but don’t let that discourage you. Just refer to formula part number three — always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t — and remember, this change is for and about the children. That should be the motivator for this challenge.
If you are in the middle of high conflict co-parenting (as an example), there will be several things that will need to be changed, but you won’t see change the first time you put in any effort.
I have a co-parenting coaching client who last year told me, “I want to say just forget it.” I think that is a very common and relatable statement for anyone in the middle of difficult co-parenting, but obviously, I told her “just forget it” is not an option, nor is “I give up.” She didn’t give up, and began seeing change. That is the hope for you all as well.
It is difficult to make the necessary changes, but it is more difficult for children to have to navigate through their parents’ co-parenting if it is anything less than respectful and responsible. That is why I challenge co-parents to use the four formula parts, but some co-parents may not have any idea on where to start making changes.
I suggest that you start with how you communicate with your ex, keeping in mind the formula parts and applying them before any correspondence, whether text, email or in person.
Another change that you can begin working on is your drop off and pick up exchanges. These are the two suggestions I have for not just co-parents who need change to their co-parenting, but for co-parents who are just starting out.
Do not beat yourself up if you mess up and it causes a setback. Tomorrow is a new day and a new start.
I hope you all have a great week.
