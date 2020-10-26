AUBURN — Free flu shots, standard dose, will be available Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn.
People can walk in for a shot, with no appointment needed.
The flu vaccine is available for infants 6 months and older, children and adults. All are encouraged to receive the flu vaccination, said public health nurse Debra Krafft.
Masks will be required for children 8 years and older and all adults.
