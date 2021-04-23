AUBURN — A bankruptcy filing this week blocked a sheriff’s sale of the Heron Lake property south of Auburn.
Heron Development filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday afternoon in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Indiana.
A document signed by Heron Development managing member Stephen Brown said the filing is “for the purpose of restricting the company’s finances and stop the Sheriff’s sale scheduled for April 22, 2021.”
In December 2020, a DeKalb County judge ordered that the 300-acre housing development south of Auburn should be sold in a sheriff’s sale Thursday.
DeKalb County court documents show that the developers owe $5 million to Marquee Investments LLC of Fort Wayne. Marquee Investments would have been able use that sum to bid on the property, according to court documents.
The sale would have involved all of the 300-acre property, including its 100-acre lake, along the east side of C.R. 427, except for eight lakefront lots that have been purchased by private owners.
Also scheduled for sale was a 6-acre triangle of land bounded by C.R. 11-A, C.R. 23 and C.R. 427 that was intended as a commercial development.
FWI Investors LLC filed a mortgage foreclosure lawsuit involving the land on May 29, 2020, in DeKalb Superior Court II.
The lawsuit alleged that as of May 4, 2020, the developers owed principal and interest totaling nearly $4.4 million. Court documents show that on Nov. 23, 2020, FWI assigned its interest in the loan documents to Marquee Investments LLC.
On April 1, Judge Monte Brown granted a summary judgment finding that Fox Contractors Corp. was entitled to a judgment of $1.3 million, including interest, against Heron Development.
Developers said in 2017 that they were planning three marinas, 200 residential units, a boutique winery and hotel and small retail/service businesses surrounding the 100-acre private lake.
