CORUNNA — Church Doctor Ministries, an international coaching, consulting, and teaching ministry based in Corunna, will conduct a round table discussion for area pastors, ministry leaders, and interested church members Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tracee J. Swank will facilitate the discussion. Swank serves as the leader of Church Doctor Ministries and is a certified Church Doctor consultant, Christian leadership coach, and a licensed StoryBrand Certified Guide. Swank leads the ministry staff team, trains and develops Church Doctor coaches and consultants, and oversees the advancement of the mission of the ministry.
Swank will guide a discussion on how churches may cast a clear and compelling vision, increase engagement, and reduce friction and frustration.
Registration is $35 per person and $30 per person when three or more from the same church register. Registration is required to ensure materials are available for participants.
Register online by visiting churchdoctorministries.com/events, by calling the Church Doctor Ministries office at (800) 626-8515, or by emailing Wendy Kratzman at wendy@churchdoctor.org. The registration deadline is Nov. 18.
