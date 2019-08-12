Officers arrest 32
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 32 people from Aug. 4 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Meredith Cearbaugh, 29, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 4 at 2:17 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on warrants charging him with invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Caleb Baker, 18, of the 5900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 4 at 6:24 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cruz Neeley, 31, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 5 at 2:35 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Rick Radler, 26, of the 1500 block of Fort Park Boulevard, Lincoln Park, Michigan, was arrested Aug. 5 at 3:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Shirk, 26, of the 900 block of Baer Pass, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 5 at 11:19 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and a repeat sexual offender enhancement.
Chad Fugate, 33, of the 100 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 5 at 7:17 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Julian Mendoza, 18, of the 5600 block of Washington Street, Spencerville, was arrested Aug. 5 at 10:35 p.m.by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mikayla Hughes, 24, of the 400 block of West Sherwood, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 5 at 10:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charged of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Collin Hummon, 21, of the 100 block of East Nineteenth Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 6 at 3:50 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Summer Hummon, 23, of the 200 block of East Nineteenth Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 6 at 4:17 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, and contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonathan Henderson, 29, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 7 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Melissa Wade, 41, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 6 at 8:26 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Lewis, 18, of the 2500 block of West State Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 6 at 9:29 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Maenle, 28, of Lake Street, Carey, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 7 at 11:44 p.m. by the Waterloo Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Watson, 30, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 7 at 12:43 a.m. by the Waterloo Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Mark Little, 57, of the 5100 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 7 at 2:57 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Fredrick, 49, of the 4300 block of Drury Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 7 at 1:42 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant to appear for a probation status hearing.
Seth Scher, 26, of the 100 block of Veterans Way, Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 7 at 2:08 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessica Marzion, 32, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 7 at 11:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dominick Myers, 19, of the 100 block of East Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested Aug. 8 at 11:35 p.m. by the Ashley Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony.
Bobby Keck, 49, of the 700 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested Friday at 2:37 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cindy Railsback-Jackson, 50, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Friday at 5:27 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
James Johnston, 50, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Friday at 5:20 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Reinig, 25, of the 800 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested Friday at 3:14 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Vorndran, 53, of the 1500 block of Waynedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested Friday 8:04 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony, and interference with reporting a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Webber, 18, of the 2500 block of West Shoaff Road, Huntertown, was arrested Saturday at 2:17 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor, and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Roc Davidson, 18, of the 15000 block of Carmel Lane, Huntertown, was arrested Saturday at 2:24 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor; illegal possession consumption, or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Hart, 19, of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, was arrested Saturday at 2:28 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Frederick Stenner, 19, of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, was arrested Saturday at 2:40 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Henderson, 41, listed in jail records as homeless, was arrested Saturday at 6:18 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kelly Alger-Riccus, 36, of the 11400 block of North Goldy Locks Lane, Cromwell, was arrested Saturday at 10:45 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Timothy Rhodes, 26, of the 400 block of Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested Sunday at 1:45 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Vehicles collide at interstate ramp
WATERLOO — One driver suffered a minor injury in a collision Wednesday at 7:35 a.m. at an entrance ramp to Interstate 69, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Emily R. Wauters, 27, of Waterloo had a slight burn on her hand from her vehicle’s airbag, police said. Her two daughters, riding as passengers, escaped injury.
Clarissa J. Modlin, 23, of Kendallville reported difficulty breathing after the accident.
A witness police that Wauters was in the turn lane of U.S. 6, facing westbound and waiting to turn onto Interstate 69 southbound ramp. She said Wauters began to make a left turn when her 2008 Ford Edge struck Modlin’s eastbound 2017 Ford Escape.
Modlin’s vehicle then struck a guardrail on the south side of U.S. 6, bounced off and struck the guardrail again.
Wauters told police she could not see well due to the heavy fog, and she did not see Modlin’s vehicle, which may have been hidden by a semi.
Police cited Wauters for allegedly failing to yielthe right-of-way traffic. A police report estimated damage to the vehicles at $10,000 to $25,000.
