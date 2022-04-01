AUBURN — Senior Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced four people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Daniel Cook of the 8300 block of Sotheby Drive, Indianapolis, was sentenced to one year in jail and fined $1 for theft of an auto, a level 6 felony. He received credit for 140 days served while the case was pending.
Taylor Hand of the 12000block of Bordeaux Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except one day, for possession of methamphetamine. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. She was fined $1.
Davy Womack of the 1700 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, received one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Pearl Coleman of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and was fined $1 for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
