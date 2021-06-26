AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 21 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I this week.
Miguel Cuevas of the 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to eight days in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for four days served while the case was pending. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 20 days.
Kodi Schambers of the 4600 block of Willard West Road, Willard, Ohio, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; battery, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 180 days.
Brandi Pennington of the 7300 block of West 100 North, Kimmell, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for auto theft, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Johnmilt Bonham of the 500 block of North Creek Bank Road, Angola, received two 540-day sentences for theft and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time. He received credit for 37 days served while the case was pending.
Brennan Dean of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was sentenced to six days in jail and fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending.
Luis Navedo of the 3700 block of West Allen Court, Muncie, was sentenced to 547 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies. He received credit for 30 days served while the case was pending. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Sheri Williams of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was sentenced to 32 days in jail for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for 16 days served while the case was pending.
Phillip Knepper of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $100 for assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Samantha Conn of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $100.
James Miller of the 1600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and was fined $100.
Alicia Mullins of the 500 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was sentenced to 12 days in jail, with credit for six days served, for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jenee Maurer of the 4700 block of South 400 West, Pleasant Lake, was fined $150 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Larry Peters of the 900 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 245 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Adam Hayes of the 3900 block of Westlane Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 180 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Christopher Torres of the 6200 block of Crofton Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Austin Ellenberger of the 19000 block of Hand Road, Huntertown, was sentenced to 40 days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 20 days served while the case was pending. He was fined $100.
Kaitlyn Baird of the 3000 block of C.R. 31, Waterloo, was sentenced to six days in jail, all suspended except three days, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for three days served while the case was pending and was fined $100.
Wade Holley of the 100 block of park Drive, Rome City, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for one day served, and fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dana Badman of Thompson Hollow Road, Manchester, Kentucky, received a 30-day suspended sentence and was fined $100 for harboring a nonimmunized dog, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joseph Tarlton of the 800 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for one day served, and fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Britteny Miller of the 4700 block of East 1100 North, Rome City, received a one-year suspended sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.