AUBURN — The latest generation of Ford’s flagship supercar, a 2017 Ford GT, and the Jim Mangione Collection of Chevrolet Corvettes will be among the highlights at the Auburn Fall auction.
RM Auctions will present the event Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 at Auburn Auction Park, offering for sale more than 700 collector cars and memorabilia.
The sale’s roster of American performance and sports cars includes a futuristic interpretation of the original Ford GT40. The modern GT was unveiled at the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, a half-century after Ford won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the GT40. The new GT is equipped with a 647-horsepower, 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, achieving 0-60 mph in less than three seconds.
The car offered in the Auburn Fall sale is believed to be the only 2017 Ford GT finished in special Riviera Blue paint. It comes to auction reading just under 3,000 miles on its odometer, with an estimated sale price of $1.2 million to $1.5 million, according to RM Auctions.
“This particular car offers unique options, and it would be quite special for a collector to own Ford GT no. 40 alongside an original GT40 of the 1960s. Between the Ford lineup and the Mangione Corvette Collection, we’re bringing highly sought-after cars from two of America’s greatest car brands to the Classic Car Capital of America,” said Gord Duff, global head of auctions for RM Sotheby’s Group.
Joining the 2017 GT on the block is a two-option 2005 Ford GT, one of only 26 produced for 2005 in Quick Silver with side stripes only. The car is in near-factory original condition, showing only 313 miles, said the auction company, which estimates its sale price at $300,000-$350,000.
Rounding out the auction’s Ford highlights are a rare 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 and a Ford-powered 1970 DeTomaso Mangusta. The Boss 429 is one of just 500 examples built for 1970. Finished in Grabber Blue, it carries an estimated price of $210,000-$220,000. Presented in original condition, DeTomaso is equipped with a mid-mounted, 302-cubic-inch Ford V-8 engine. Its estimated price is $200,000-$250,000.
The Jim Mangione Collection consists of five versions of the Corvette, alongside a Pontiac Bonneville Custom Convertible. The star of the collection is a well-optioned 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray COPO Convertible, custom-ordered by GM designer Bill Mitchell. Equipped with the big block tri-power 427-cubic-inch, 400 horsepower V-8 engine, the roadster is the first Bloomington Gold Historic Award recipient. Its price is estimated at $650,000-$850,000.
Accompanying the Sting Ray is a pair of L88 convertibles, both equipped with the race-derived L88 427-cubic-inch. V-8 engine that can reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. The first is a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray L88 Convertible, one of just 88 built for that year. Finished in British Green over a saddle leather interior, it carries an estimated price of $475,000-$575,000. The second is a 1969 Stingray L88 Convertible in Tuxedo Black over saddle upholstery with a tan soft top. The auction company estimates its price also at $475,000-$575,000.
Rounding out the The Jim Mangione Collection are:
• a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette equipped with a fuel-injected, 283-cubic-inch V-8 engine and the desirable “airbox” cold-air intake and “big brake” package, estimated at $400,000-$500,000;
• a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette built in “gasser style,” estimated at $80,000-$100,000; and
• a 1958 Pontiac Bonneville equipped with a 370-cubic-inch Tempest V-8 engine. estimate $125,000-$150,000.
In addition to the auction bidding, Auburn Fall features a swap meet and car corral, a rally experience, stunt bike shows, a kids zone and additional attractions. Auburn Auction Park is south of Auburn, on the northeast corner of Interstate 69 and C.R. 11-A.
