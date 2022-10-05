FORT WAYNE — Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the U.S. other than skin cancer, but thanks to earlier detection and improved treatment, the breast cancer death rate among women has declined by 43% over the past three decades.
The new Grab Your Girls and Get Screened campaign by the American Cancer Society (ACS) encourages women to hold each other accountable for getting screened by making it a group activity. Grab your friends, sisters, mother, aunts – all your girls over 40 – and make sure they get their routine mammograms by scheduling a group screening day.
Whether you are in the same town or clear across the country, pick a date and call your doctor — because breast cancer is easier to treat when it’s found early.
A 2020 ACS study showed that during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a 6% drop in the number of women who reported having a breast cancer screening within the past year compared to 2018. This amounted to more than 2 million fewer women screened across the U.S. in 2020.
The study recognized that many people caught up on screenings later that year, but the impact of the drop in screening rates early in 2020 is something that needs to be monitored closely.
“After the COVID-19 disruption, it is important to get back to regular health checks and regular time with our friends,” said Julie Goodwin of the American Cancer Society. “Grab Your Girls and Get Screened is a reminder to encourage and hold each other accountable for getting regular mammograms.You can take care of both your physical and social well-being in one action.”
While early detection and improved treatment are saving more lives than ever, health inequities cause breast cancer to disproportionally impact Black people Black women are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than white women but are 40% more likely to die from the disease.”
The ACS recommends regular breast cancer screening beginning at age 45, with the option to begin at age 40.
Tammy Gross has been a breast cancer survivor for over 16 years. After noticing dimpling on her breast, Gross was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.
“As a breast cancer survivor, I always take the chance to encourage women to have their yearly mammogram, so if there is cancer, they find it early and start their fight against cancer,” Gross said.
It’s easy to make your next group gathering a self-care celebration:
• If you are a woman over 40, know your risk for breast cancer and start your own tradition with your friends/family — because regular screenings are the best way to catch breast cancer early, when it’s easier to treat successfully. Learn how screening saves lives at cancer.org/get-screened.
• Invite your friend, sister, cousin, mother, grandmother, or co-worker to look at calendars and choose four or five days they are available for screening.
• If possible, nominate one group lead to call the nearest screening location to schedule the appointments or hold each person accountable for scheduling their own appointments. If you live a distance apart, you can still try to schedule appointments on the same day.
• Decide what to do together before or after screening. You can have a great meal, go on a hike, or bike ride, check out a movie, or get a pedicure, or have a virtual get together, anything the group would enjoy.
• If possible, schedule next year’s screening before you leave the screening location.
For more information and resources, go to: cancer.org/get-screened.
Once you have scheduled your screenings, remember to sign up for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Foster Park in Fort Wayne. The American Cancer Society started Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to unite communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Learn more about the walk atmakingstrideswalk.org/fortwaynein.
