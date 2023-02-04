Law enforcement officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Brittany Fritz, 32, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, was arrested at 7 a.m. Jan. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Daryle Cavanaugh, 52, of the 6000 block of Popp Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
Gabriel Dubon, 21, of the 3900 block of Weisser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:53 a.m. Feb. 2 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office alleging operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class C misdemeanor.
Rodolfo Oseguera-Isa, 31, of the 200 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Feb. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Padfield, 37, of the 800 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanors.
