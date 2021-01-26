AUBURN — The 2021 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival poster will celebrate the Roaring ’20s, featuring “Women behind the Wheel.”
Festival poster artist Amanda Peet and Leslie Peel, executive director for the ACD Festival, unveiled the new poster design over the weekend.
The poster depicts a theme chosen by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club of enthusiasts for Auburn Automobile Co. classic cars. This marks the 65th anniversary for the festival, which began when the club held its first reunion in Auburn in 1956.
Peet, a graphic artist and resident of Auburn, estimated she worked approximately 100 hours to create this year’s poster, including many hours of research.
“I’m excited to unveil my fourth festival poster,” Peet said. “It was, for the second time, exciting to feature women behind the wheel. Like everyone, I’m looking forward to — while keeping my fingers crossed — a great festival.” Last year’s festival, scheduled for the traditional date of Labor Day weekend, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The car from which Peet drew some of her inspiration for the artwork — a 1927 Auburn Cabriolet — displayed year-round at the Auburn Cord Duisenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn. The car is owned by Fred Pratt, a longtime ACD Club member, and is on loan to the museum.
“Typically the exterior of a car has been featured in past posters, which makes this year’s even more special,” Peel said. “This year, Amanda has prominently added a young lady — a flapper who epitomizes that decade — who appears as though she is stepping into the car to take the wheel, exposing the car’s beautiful interior. Her white scarf seemingly floating in the air creates a feeling of movement and fun. To me, that seems to aptly describe our festival —fun, forward-moving, fast-paced.”
Peet is the second official poster artist for the festival, succeeding the late John Souder, who donated his work as the poster artist for more than 30 years, beginning in 1981.
Peel added, “Each year the festival, along with local auctions and museums, brings thousands of visitors to DeKalb County over the week leading into Labor Day. We look forward to a fantastic 2021 that we hope will help give our local economy a much-needed boost. As with many other nonprofit organizations, the ACD Festival relies heavily on sponsorships and donations to stay up and running; This year even more so. We are extremely grateful for our generous sponsors for their continued support.”
The 2021 poster will go on sale this spring at the ACD Festival office, the ACDA Museum and neighboring The National Automotive and Truck Museum. Proceeds from the sale of the posters support the museums and the festival.
The 2021 artwork also will be be featured throughout the year on T-shirts, Friends of the Festival flags and additional merchandise, as well as on the festival wine bottled by Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto. Sales of those items also will support the continued work of the festival and its mission to “promote and celebrate automotive heritage.”
Peel said plans are well underway for this year’s festivities, which include the Cheers to the Festival kickoff event on Saturday, Aug. 28; the Garage Tour on Sunday, Aug. 29; the Friday Cruise-In on Sept. 3; the traditional Parade of Classics on Sept. 4 and much more.
“The board of directors are excited and proud to unveil the poster for the 2021 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Please join us in thanking our artist, Amanda Peet, for her extraordinary work on the Roaring 20’s poster. Although we were unable to hold last year’s festival due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to an even better event this year. We hope to see you all this fall,” Mike Boswell, president of the ACD Festival Board of Directors, said in a news release.
“The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is honored to be partners with the festival and the club, which all work in tandem to preserve and celebrate the history of the finest marques of American automotive history,” said Brandon Anderson, executive director and CEO for the ACDA Museum.
A video of the poster reveal ceremony can be views on the visit the ACD Festival’s Facebook page. For more information about 2021 ACD Festival events, donation and sponsorship opportunities and merchandise sales, people can visit acdfestival.org, or contact the festival by email at information@acdfestival.org, or by phone at 925-3600.
