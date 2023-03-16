S.R. 827 to close for reconstruction

FREMONT — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 827 for road reconstruction.
Starting on or after March 20, crews will begin working between S.R. 120 and Swager Drive in Fremont. Construction is expected to be complete by early July. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During construction, drivers should use the posted detour of S.R. 120 and S.R. 127, or seek an alternate route.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.