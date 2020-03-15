INDIANAPOLIS — Northeastern Indiana’s five state legislators authored 15 bills that passed in this winter’s session of the Indiana General Assembly, which ended Wednesday.
Mostly, they steered clear of controversial topics. Of those 15 bills, 10 sailed through on unanimous votes. Two others received only one opposing vote each.
What may be the most significant bill, however, barely survived by what would be known in basketball terms as a buzzer-beater.
Rep. Ben Smaltz’s bill to ban “surprise billing” for medical procedures squeaked through only seven minutes before midnight Wednesday, with 59 votes in the House, where 51 are needed to pass.
Smaltz’s bill guards against unexpected charges when an out-of-network doctor participates in a procedure that the patient thought would be at in-network insurance rates.
Smaltz said a national study found that 20% of outpatient procedures result in “surprise bills” between $1,200 and $3,800.
“That’s a lot of money to most people, and it’s crushing debt to some,” Smaltz said.
While Congress debates a federal ban on surprise bills, Smaltz saw a need for Indiana to take the lead.
“I don’t want people to not get medical attention because they’re afraid of getting a surprise bill and not knowing how to stop a surprise bill,” he said last week.
Smaltz’s bill says a medical provider who is out-of-network must notify the patient in writing with a good-faith estimate of the cost of services.
“The patient then has eyes wide open and can decide whether or not they want to proceed,” Smaltz said.
For the first year of the law, the patient can request a cost estimate after learning that an out-of-network provider will be involved. Starting July 1, 2021, the estimate becomes automatic.
“We wanted to give the medical profession the ability to ease into this process,” Smaltz said.
After first, Smaltz’s bill seemed to be cruising to success. Its original version sailed through on a 99-0 vote in the House and a 49-1 vote in the Senate.
The Senate made a few amendments, which Smaltz thought improved his bill. However, those changes meant the bill would have to face another round of votes.
Before the final votes, lobbyists from some medical interests went on the attack.
By Wednesday morning, Smaltz feared his bill was doomed. At one point, it appeared to be 18 votes short of passing in the House, he said.
Smaltz and his supporters launched an all-out rescue mission. They answered fellow legislators’ questions and fought back against what Smaltz called ‘misinformation” about his bill.
“It was like whack-a-mole with the misinformation,” he said. “We were able to show them what we were truly trying to do — who we were truly trying to help.”
Finally, the bill passed on a last-minute vote of 59-32 in the House. It had a much easier time in the Senate, with 46-2 support.
“That makes me feel really good,” Smaltz said. “Passing it with 59 votes was a little like a phoenix rising from the ashes.”
In the future when Indiana patients receive their bills with no surprises, “They’ll never know we did it. They’ll just know they didn’t get one,” Smaltz said. “It’s good legislation. It was worth every single second of effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.