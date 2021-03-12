Waterloo officers investigate collisions
WATERLOO — One vehicle backed into the front of another Tuesday at 3:31 p.m., after both had waited for a train to pass, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
The southbound vehicles were stopped on Wayne Street at the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing. When the crossing gate raised, Erica J. Soe, 40, of Waterloo accidentally shifted her 2004 Nissan Maxima into reverse. It struck the from of the vehicle behind her, a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Victoria I. Reddig, 63, of Kendallville.
Police estimated $5,000 to $10,000 in combined damage.
On March 4 at 7:55 a.m., Waterloo officers investigated a collision at Wayne and Center streets.
A police report said Patricia J. Lumpkins, 64, of Waterloo was traveling southbound on Center Street and stopped at the intersection with Wayne Street. A 2015 Volkswagen Passat driven by Jessica A. Cartwright, 38, of Angola struck the rear of Lumpkins’ 2014 Ford Fusion.
Police estimated combined damage of $2,500 to $5,000.
