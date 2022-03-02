We know strong leaders are key to cultivating a thriving community.
In today’s fast-paced, ever-changing world, a community must help connect, prepare, and grow its pool of leaders intentionally and sustainably. When people become more knowledgeable, connected, and compassionate, not only do they feel more invested in their community, but they feel more responsible for its future. DeKalb LEADS is positioned to be a catalyst for this effort.
What began as a passion project for many in the community in 2020, is now working with its second cohort, connecting, and supporting leaders from across DeKalb County. The program challenges community champions at all levels of influence to cope with the complexities of the day, take informed risks, and put what is good for the community at the center of their decision-making- both personally and professionally.
These trained individuals graduate the 10-month program armed with a deeper understanding of themselves and their community. They have honed the skills needed to maximize their collective and individual strengths to drive positive change through leadership and civic responsibility. By balancing world-renowned training and facilitation with a local emphasis, DeKalb LEADS is uniquely positioned to reach a broad sector of emerging and existing leaders and encourage them to step up into key roles and lean into courageous leadership strategies.
As the facilitator for the program, I am honored to introduce our newest partnership with the KPC Media group for a weekly feature highlighting leadership from various perspectives from around DeKalb County. Each week, we’ll introduce you to local leaders who care deeply about our community in our LEADS by Example column. From DeKalb LEADS Steering Committee members and stakeholders to cohort members and graduates, you’ll hear from innovative thought leaders, willing to share their insights around leadership in our community.
Just like our program offers participants the opportunity to dig into topics like education, nonprofits, economic development, civic engagement, and health and well-being, we’ll share those viewpoints with you. In the same way, we encourage and challenge our cohort members to stay curious and open-minded, our contributors will offer the same opportunities for KPC readers.
We know you’ll enjoy this deeper dive into local leadership and hope you’ll look forward to these weekly contributions. If you are interested in learning more about the DeKalb LEADS program visit us on social media @DeKalbLEADS or email us at LEADS@DeKalbChamberPartnership.com. Applications for next year’s program will be available soon for anyone in DeKalb County who is looking to take their leadership to the next level.
Sarah Payne, DeKalb LEADS Facilitator, can be reached at sarah@fortifyleads.org.
