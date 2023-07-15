AUBURN — Many people wouldn’t readily associate airplanes with the history of the Auburn Automobile Co. and the Cord Corp.
Aviation was, in fact, one of many interests held by E.L. Cord.
It was during a casual breakfast conversation involving visionary and ardent Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum supporter Phil Allison and Eric Rieke of the Rieke Corp. that started the path to locate and return an airplane of local significance back to Auburn.
Monday, 1931 Stinson Jr., tail no. NC10865 returned to its prominent display in the museum showroom — 90 years after it last appeared in the museum.
“It’s absolutely incredible,” said ACD Museum executive director and CEO Brandon Anderson.
“When this building was completed in 1930, the Auburn Automobile Co. sent out a newsletter that was called the ‘The Accelerator,’ which we still use as the name of our museum newsletter.
“One issue was completely dedicated to the opening of this building as the new international headquarters. One of the photos of the showroom shows a Stinson right in that same exact corner,” he said.
“With our significant and amazing collection, if we dive a little further into the overall story of the Cord Corp. and what was here in 1930 … that Stinson was integral to that.
“Cord was showing off Auburn Automobile Co., Cord automobiles, Duesenbergs, Stinsons, Dodge Boat, Lycoming cutaway engines … it was literally a showroom and a display for this company and also the Cord Corp.,” Anderson said.
“Being able to find the original plane that was owned by the company and bringing that back home after 18 owners, that’s something that’s unheard of.”
“The engineering of the 20s and 30s is so phenomenal,” Allison stated. “I don’t care whether you’re talking about aviation, buildings, bridges or what. The engineering back then, what those guys did with pencil and paper and a slide rule, today’s engineers couldn’t hold a candle to them.
“That’s when Brandon and I first got to know each other,” he continued. “He didn’t have to say it. I knew he thought I was an idiot” after several boxes of airplane parts and components were unpacked.
“Cord wasn’t in the automobile business, he was in the transportation business,” Allison said. “He built rail cars, he built ships.”
Anderson noted that Cord was also involved in uranium mining, television, real estate and served as a Nevada state senator.
The Rieke Corp., which had one of the longest continually operating flight departments in the country — from 1932 until 2017 — purchased its first plane, the very same Stinson, on April 4, 1932, from the Auburn Automobile Co.
One morning at breakfast, Eric Rieke asked Allison what had happened to the airplane.
Allison found and enlarged a photo of the plane and obtained the tail number. His research located the plane in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
“With that, I got hold of a friend at the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), and told him what I was doing,” Allison explained. “They sent me electronically probably 400-500 pages of history on this airplane — all of the maintenance history and all of the ownership history.”
Including the Rieke Corp., the 1931 Stinson had a number of different owners. The Rieke Corp. flew it for several years before selling it to a California-based company. “Then, it just bounced around,” Allison said.
The plane’s last owner, Glenn Smith, had acquired the Stinson from an owner in Dallas, Texas. That owner had purchased from another individual in Dallas. It’s believed the plane last flew in 1975.
“This first guy in Dallas bought it, dismantled it and gave up on it, which is very common in any restoration,” Allison said. “He sold it to another guy in Dallas, who never did anything to it, who in turn, sold it to Smith.
“(Smith) hauled it to Ardmore, Oklahoma, probably in the 90s, and never did anything with it.”
After finding the plane, in December 2019, a group of 14 people purchased the Stinson and bring it back to Auburn. Many more made donations and in-kind gifts toward the restoration effort.
“When we found it, it was literally just the fuselage and landing gear only,” Allison recalls. “We hauled it home as a basket case.
“Bennett Rieke, the great-grandson of Glenn Rieke, went with us. He was the one who drove the truck home with it.”
After its acquisition, the 1931 Stinson was stored at the DeKalb County Airport for about two years.
Six or seven people worked feverishly to restore the airplane. Allison estimates 2,500 to 3,000 hours were invested in reassembling and restoring the plane.
While not airworthy, restoration of the 1931 airplane is complete, including its original color of Stinson green on green with ivory trim.
“It’s back home where it belongs, and I think it has a very interesting history to it,” Allison said.
Cord’s aviation interest
From his research, Allison learned that in early 1928, Cord had been with Arnold Kirkeby of the Duesenberg Model X speedster project, and became enamored with a Stinson airplane that Kirkeby had purchased.
“Cord was so impressed with the plane that he purchased the plane with the condition that Jack Kelly, the delivery pilot, was part of the deal,” Allison said. Kelly reportedly taught Cord how to fly.
That prompted Cord to acquire 60% of the Stinson Aircraft Co. in September 1929, a year after he had gained control of the Auburn Automobile Co. Over the years, Cord had personally owned at least five airplanes himself and the Auburn Automobile Co. owned another five or six.
“They would bring planes down here and maybe put 100 hours on them and sell them as demonstrators,” Allison said.
“Most people don’t realize (Cord) owned 150-plus companies over the years. One of the companies was called AVCO, which was an acronym for Aviation Manufacturing Co.,” he explained.
AVCO itself was comprised of four companies: Lycoming Engine, Vultee Aircraft, Stinson Aircraft and American Airways, a forerunner to American Airlines.
Stinson Aircraft was established in 1920 in Dayton, Ohio before it moved to Detroit in 1925. When Eddie Stinson died in an airplane crash in January 1932, Cord acquired the remaining 40% of the company.
Earlier attempt was unsuccessful
Forty years ago, Allison explained he had hoped to generate interest in the aviation side of the Cord Corp. with people then involved with the museum.
“I absolutely got nowhere. I’ve always felt it was an important part,” Allison said. “I had more or less forgotten about it and had given up on it.”
A charter member of the Hoosier Warbirds, when Allison learned the Hoosier Air Museum was closing at the end of 2019, he inquired about that organization’s 1947 Stinson Gullwing airplane. That plane eventually was donated to the ACD Museum and sits on display in the Cord Gallery.
“That rekindled my interest in the aviation end and trying to get something done,” leading to tracking down the 1931 Stinson, Allison said.
“One of the things I’m so proud of and prideful of with this museum is that you really step into history when you walk into the museum,” Anderson stated.
“We’re like a time machine and you experience that time period. You’re literally looking at the showroom like it would have looked in 1930.”
