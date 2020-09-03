AUBURN — A half-page advertisement in the latest Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club magazine proclaims that this is the “last chance” to buy the historic Auburn Hotel.
“I actually put the same ad in the ACD Club bulletin about a year ago,” hotel owner Rodger Eddy said this week. “I got no response from that ad.” So he placed it again.
Eddy and his family, from Portland, Oregon, have owned the hotel in downtown Auburn for 39 years, since he bought it to save it from a wrecking ball.
Now, facing what the ad describes as “serious medical issues,” Eddy is looking for someone else to take over as the building’s savior, so it can continue as the focal point of the annual ACD Club reunion in Auburn.
“What I’m hoping, … there might be a group of club members who would get together, pool some resources and take over the hotel,” he said. “I think it would make sense for the club or club members to own the hotel. … I don’t have a lot of confidence that would happen.”
As an alternative, one person might be interested in buying the hotel as Eddy did.
“The other possibility is we might just try to continue with ownership of the hotel in the family,” Eddy said.
Perhaps for the first time in the history of the car enthusiasts’ gathering in Auburn, which dates back to 1956, the hotel will not be filled with ACD Club members this weekend. The club’s reunion and accompanying Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hotel will not be completely empty, however.
“We have about 10 rooms rented out to our regulars ... who wanted to come for the festival week, whether there’s a festival or not,” Eddy said.
Until now, “Almost every year, it’s been 100% filled with ACD people,” Eddy said about the hotel. “It’s kind of like a class reunion or a fraternity house reunion.”
Eddy first came to Auburn in 1958 for the club members’ third annual gathering in the home of their prized cars.
“I couldn’t stay at the hotel that year, because it was fully booked up,” he said. The hotel desk staff helped him find an upstairs room for rent in a local house.
Occupied with his business, Eddy didn’t come to Auburn again for 14 years. By that time, doubts were growing about the future of the hotel, where business slumped after Interstate 69 opened, reducing through traffic in downtown Auburn.
When he returned for the 1978 club reunion, “The rumors were that the hotel was going to be torn down and this would be the last year for the club to enjoy staying at the hotel,” Eddy said.
The Kruse collector car auction company had purchased the hotel with plans to use it as a headquarters. Instead, the company constructed a new building on East 9th Street that today houses county government offices.
“I was hoping to drum up interest in buying the hotel” among ACD Club members, Eddy said. “I was absolutely wrong in thinking that. … I had a little bit of interest from ACD people, but it was nebulous enough that I decided to just jump in and do it.”
Eddy negotiated the purchase with car auctioneer Dean Kruse.
“He was very encouraging. He was very fair and honest,” Eddy said about Kruse. “He did everything that he needed to do with furnishing the sale agreement.”
Eddy added, “Since then, we’ve been just operating the hotel. It’s nine rental spaces (for businesses) and the rooms.”
Below the sale ad in the ACD Club magazine, a smaller ad encourages club members to rent rooms this weekend.
“Our 52 hotel rooms will be open with 20 rooms available with their own bathrooms,” the ad says. “Nightly room rates range from $75 to $150.”
The sale ad describes the property as “Auburn’s oldest business … a hotel here since 1860.”
Eddy believes construction of the current building started around 1895. In 1918-19, the owner refaced the exterior with an additional layer of brick and added to the structure. In 1928, he built the “new wing,” and in 1950 added to the rear of building with two new rooms, an apartment for the owners, plus the western-most commercial spaces.
Eddy’s interest in Auburn Automobile Co. cars predates the founding of the ACD Club by a year, tracing back to 1951, when he bought a 1937 Cord convertible while in college. He later learned that it is believed to be the first Cord convertible built. He also owns two 1934 Auburn autos and a 1966 Cord replica built by Glenn Pray.
This will be the first time in 40 years that Eddy has not traveled to Auburn for Labor Day weekend, but he said he hopes that by opening the hotel to ACD Club guests, he can “give them the best substitute for the festival that we could.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.