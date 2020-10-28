Halloween trick-or-treat activities begin today in Auburn and continue Saturday in surrounding communities. The schedule:
Today
Auburn — Downtown businesses 4-6 p.m.; residential neighborhoods 6-8 p.m.
Saturday
Altona — Trick-or-treat at Altona Town Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Ashley — Trick-or-treat townwide, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Butler — Trick-or-treat townwide, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Trunk-or-treat, sponsored by Butler Indiana Happenings, 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the north lot of Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St.
Garrett — Trick-or-treat at participating Garrett businesses, 4-5 p.m.; residential trick-or-treat, 5-7 p.m.
Hamilton — Trick-or-treat townwide, 5-7 pm.
Hudson — Trick-or-treat townwide, 5-7 p.m.
St. Joe — Trick-or-treat townwide, 5-7 p.m.; “Halloweenie,” a no-touch, bagged, carryout food event at St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St., 5-7 p.m.; Safe Haven event in the gazebo next to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 302 Washington St., 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.