AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the position of deputy sheriff. Pay for a sheriff’s deputy after the probationary period is $53,556.
Sheriff Brady Thomas said his office offers paid time off and holidays; medical, dental and vision coverage; pension; longevity pay; and room for advancement.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, minimum of 21 years of age, and have a high school graduate or have a GED.
Applicants also must not have a felony or domestic violence conviction, must pass a drug screen, and have a valid driver’s license.
Individuals interested in applying may pick up an application packet at the sheriff’s office, 215 E. 8th St or download it from DeKalb County Government’s website at co.dekalb.in.us. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, at 4 p.m.
