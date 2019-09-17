AUBURN —DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society President Roselyn Wells has written a new book.
Entitled “DeKalb County Indiana Mastodons,” the book covers the locations where at least 13 mastodons were found, especially the Laurel Spindler, Waterloo Mastodon or DeKalb Mastodon that was located on the northern side of C.R. 14 in Fairfield Township.
Wells said she has been fascinated by mastodons ever since she was a child and saw a picture of her uncle, Allen Rowe, standing in front of his mastodon in the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Wells presented a program, “DeKalb County Indiana Mastodons” for the DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society in November 2017.
The book will be available at the genealogy society’s booth at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, Sept. 23-28 from 4-9 p.m.
Also at the booth, the society will have a display of Spencerville photos. People familiar with Spencerville history are encouraged to share their thoughts and information on the pictures as well as stories of old-time Spencerville.
