AUBURN — Don’t expect a traditional bank branch when walking through the doors of the new 1st Source Bank in downtown Auburn.
Located in a suite in the northwest corner of the new Straw Building, the bank office has no barriers, teller windows or counters, said 1st Source regional sales manager Deb Moser.
Clients are side-by-side with bank personnel and see the same screens the bankers see, branch manager John Davis explained.
The bank and 1st Source personnel welcomed the public to tour the new banking center after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.
“We’ve had out eye on the Auburn community for a long time, said 1st Source regional president Larry Mayers. “Auburn and small cities are our preference and where the bank does well. The relationship model works well and is well-accepted in communities like Auburn.”
He added, “Auburn and DeKalb County is precisely the kind of community we like to be in.”
Mayers said the bank is able to focus on relationships with its clients and offers personal service.
“We are excited to be here,” he added.
“(Auburn) has always been on our radar,” 1st Source corporation President Jim Seitz said during remarks immediately prior to the ribbon-cutting.
Davis was born and raised in Auburn.
“Eleven years ago, when I started in banking, I told my wife I wanted to be a manager in Auburn,” he said. "I wanted to work for a bank that cared about the community"
At the branch, Davis is joined by customer service representatives Allyson Boyd and Cherri Quaintance, who also are from DeKalb County.
The 1,500-square-foot banking center features one customer service representative “pod” and four offices. It offers a range of banking services including private and business banking, insurance, wealth management, mortgages, consumer loans and a 24-hour automated teller machine. Extended branch hours are designed to accommodate the schedules of its clients, and the bank is open on some bank holidays when most other banks are closed, Moser said.
Founded in 1863 in South Bend, 1st Source operates 12 banking centers in the northeast Indiana region and 80 branches overall.
